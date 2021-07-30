Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 19,500 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,890,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Fastenal worth $150,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,488. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

