Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $21.61

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $22.50. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 224 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.