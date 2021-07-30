Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $21.61

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $22.50. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 224 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,337,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $38,504,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $18,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $8,696,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $8,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

