ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%.

Shares of CNOB stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.30. 111,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $28.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNOB. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

