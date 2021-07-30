ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,589. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.55.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,096,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $239,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 291,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 90.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,698 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

