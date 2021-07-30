ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 123,813 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 328,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $55.83. 292,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,723,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

