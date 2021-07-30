Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 603,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CNSL shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

