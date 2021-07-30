Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellium has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.