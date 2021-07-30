Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.38% of Construction Partners worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.86.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.