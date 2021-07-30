Construction Partners (ROAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Construction Partners has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

