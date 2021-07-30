Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.64 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

