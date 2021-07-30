Contrasting CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Opera 98.83% 6.41% 6.01%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CLPS Incorporation and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00

Opera has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.10%. Given Opera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Volatility and Risk

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Opera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $89.42 million 0.80 $2.94 million N/A N/A Opera $165.27 million 6.73 $179.17 million N/A N/A

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

Opera beats CLPS Incorporation on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Hong Kong SAR. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-Commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis, and intelligent decision-making among others; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT consulting services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries, among others; and software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS; recruitment and headhunting, as well as fee-for-service training services; and sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform. In addition, the company operates online marketing platforms, including Opera Ads, online advertising platform; OLeads that provides small and medium enterprises free websites that Opera can monetize through online advertising leads; and OList, a part of the Opera for business offering in Nigeria. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is as subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

