Contrasting Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 5.91% 3.66% 2.76% Enphase Energy 11.11% 25.37% 9.27%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kyocera and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Enphase Energy 0 10 17 0 2.63

Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $180.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.86%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Kyocera.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kyocera has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.55 $848.01 million $2.35 26.29 Enphase Energy $774.42 million 32.96 $133.99 million $1.14 166.32

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Enphase Energy. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Kyocera on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages and boards for use in smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal and SAW devices, connectors, sensing and control devices, power semiconductor and printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group offers printers, multifunctional products, commercial inkjet printers, document solutions, and supplies; and enterprise contents management solutions for document-related business. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; smart energy related products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

