Contrasting Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Security National Financial alerts:

36.9% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Security National Financial and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 12.64% 26.14% 4.27% Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $481.46 million 0.35 $55.60 million N/A N/A Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Security National Financial and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Spartan Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.44%. Given Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spartan Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Spartan Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; and one cemetery in California. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers, builders, and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.