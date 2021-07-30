Cooper Financial Group Buys 42,715 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,715 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $39,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $51.61. 44,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,823. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

