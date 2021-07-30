Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,677 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.82. The company had a trading volume of 210,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.90 and a 1-year high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

