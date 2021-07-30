Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the June 30th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPPMF. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

CPPMF stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.55.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.