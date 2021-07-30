Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 748,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,561. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

