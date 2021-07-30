CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.520-$5.600 EPS.

COR stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. 341,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,044 shares of company stock valued at $733,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

