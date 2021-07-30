CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $158.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

NYSE COR opened at $135.28 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,044 shares of company stock worth $733,096. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,427,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,653,000 after purchasing an additional 341,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,503,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,594,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

