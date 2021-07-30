Cormark Weighs in on Intact Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.64.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$169.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$168.16. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$131.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

