Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CGLO traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 4,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 4.02. Coro Global has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments.

