Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.
OFC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. 1,140,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
