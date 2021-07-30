Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

OFC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. 1,140,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

