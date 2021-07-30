Corsicana & Co. Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $247.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,052. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $481.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,047 shares of company stock worth $18,716,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.