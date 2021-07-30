Corsicana & Co. Buys Shares of 21,734 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 31.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.78. 323,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,961. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $269.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.