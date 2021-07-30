Corsicana & Co. Buys Shares of 34,479 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $57.94. 360,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,683,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $245.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

