Corsicana & Co. Invests $1.01 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,521,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,593. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,862. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.11.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

