Corsicana & Co. Invests $1.28 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $18,961,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 183,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

