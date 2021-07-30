Corsicana & Co. Invests $1.39 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $55.95. 114,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,105,791. The stock has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.