Corsicana & Co. Invests $2.35 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. NIKE accounts for 1.5% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NKE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.38. The company had a trading volume of 67,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $167.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

