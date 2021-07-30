Corsicana & Co. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $191.09. 91,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.23. The company has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

