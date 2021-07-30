Corsicana & Co. Purchases Shares of 6,850 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Stryker comprises about 1.1% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.25. 3,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,130. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

