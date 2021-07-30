Corsicana & Co. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.73. 152,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,466,411. The company has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.41. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

