Corsicana & Co. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.16. The stock had a trading volume of 45,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

