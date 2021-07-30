Corsicana & Co. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.1% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

HD traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $328.69. 46,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $349.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

