Cortex Trading Up 13.3% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $26.00 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,114,722 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

