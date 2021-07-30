Cowen Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $517.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cowen from $495.00 to $517.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s previous close.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.47.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $408.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.12. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $414.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.