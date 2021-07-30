Cowen Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $335.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $274.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $5,255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 43.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 356.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

