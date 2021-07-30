Crane Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crane in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of CR opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 159,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Crane by 74.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $55,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Crane by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.