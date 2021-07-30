Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Crane by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $96.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

