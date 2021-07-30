Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Trading Down 7.8%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $110.71 and last traded at $111.25. 16,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 538,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Credicorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after buying an additional 205,214 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $169,137,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Credicorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

