Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €165.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €165.00 ($194.12) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €155.69 ($183.17).

DB1 opened at €142.50 ($167.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.72. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.38.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

