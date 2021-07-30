Credit Suisse Group Boosts CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $81.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

CONE stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $0. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

