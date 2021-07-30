Credit Suisse Group Cuts CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target to $26.00

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $694.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

