Credit Suisse Group Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $70.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s current price.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 5.8% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 62,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.