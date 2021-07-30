Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.09 ($82.46).

ETR:FME traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €69.70 ($82.00). The company had a trading volume of 474,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €78.72 ($92.61).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

