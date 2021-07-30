Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 9,000” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,228 ($107.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £108.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,359.78. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.