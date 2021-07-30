Credits Hits 1-Day Volume of $594,479.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $594,479.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

