Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,010 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Cree worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.