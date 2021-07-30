Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.28.

CRLBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

CRLBF stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

