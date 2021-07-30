Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Update

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,200 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 665,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of COPHF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Creso Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.

Get Creso Pharma alerts:

Creso Pharma Company Profile

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Creso Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creso Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.